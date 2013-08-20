Paulinho eager for Bale stay at Spurs

Real Madrid have been chasing the 24-year-old throughout the close-season, while Bale has been absent from first-team duties with a foot injury.

Paulinho, who arrived from Corinthians in July, is eager for the Wales international to commit himself to the London side - but does not know if he will.

"I sincerely don't know (if Bale will stay), but I think this is something more private for Bale, he doesn't tell me anything," the Brazilian told Fox Sports Brazil.

"But I hope he continues with us, so that he can help us. He is a great player and achieved great stats last season, so I hope he stays with us."

Paulinho, a club-record signing prior to the arrival of Roberto Soldado, made his Tottenham debut in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.