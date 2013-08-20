Paulinho eager for Bale stay at Spurs
Tottenham midfielder Paulinho wants Gareth Bale to remain at the club, but admits that he is unsure over the Welshman's plans.
Real Madrid have been chasing the 24-year-old throughout the close-season, while Bale has been absent from first-team duties with a foot injury.
Paulinho, who arrived from Corinthians in July, is eager for the Wales international to commit himself to the London side - but does not know if he will.
"I sincerely don't know (if Bale will stay), but I think this is something more private for Bale, he doesn't tell me anything," the Brazilian told Fox Sports Brazil.
"But I hope he continues with us, so that he can help us. He is a great player and achieved great stats last season, so I hope he stays with us."
Paulinho, a club-record signing prior to the arrival of Roberto Soldado, made his Tottenham debut in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
