Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach

Former Portgual coach Paulo Bento has reached an agreement to join Chongqing Lifan following the departure of Chang Woe-ryong.

The club announced Chang's departure on Monday, claiming the South Korean had asked to leave despite discussing a contract renewal.

Chongqing have not wasted any time in hiring his replacement, with Bento joining the Chinese Super League side with significant pedigree.

Bento began his coaching career with Sporting CP, the last club of his playing days, before then going on to take over Portugal, Cruzeiro in Brazil and Olympiacos.

It is the 48-year-old's first job since being sacked by Olympiacos in March - due to a combination of poor results and controversial comments against the club - and his first target will be improving on Chongqing's tenth-placed finish this season.