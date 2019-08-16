Juventus still keen to offload Paulo Dybala – but there's a major problem
By Greg Lea
Juventus are yet to receive any concrete bids for Paulo Dybala, report the Independent.
The Serie A champions are open to offers for the Argentina international, but Dybala doesn't seem in a hurry to leave.
The former Palermo forward rejected a move to Manchester United before the Premier League transfer window closed last week.
Dybala was also in talks over a switch to Tottenham, but that deal collapsed due to complications over the player's image rights.
Maurizio Sarri has hinted that he could leave the attacker out of his 25-man Champions League squad.
But Juve are still struggling to shift Dybala, who scored only five goals in 30 Serie A outings last term.
