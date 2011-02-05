Pavlyuchenko keen to quit Spurs

"The way I see it... the manager just doesn't trust me and it doesn't matter if I play well, score goals or try my best in training - nothing will make him change his mind about me," the Russian international told daily Sport-Express.

"So I'm not going to extend my contract, which expires at the end of next season, and will try to leave the club over the summer transfer window.

"Even when I do play well or score a goal, I don't get a chance in the next game. Quite frankly, I'm fed up with sitting on the bench and waiting for my chances."

Pavlyuchenko, 29, said he had long recovered from a nagging groin injury but was annoyed at still being overlooked by Redknapp.

"The last two matches I was totally healthy but still didn't get even the smallest chance, even during our team's 4-0 drubbing by Fulham (in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend)."

However, Redknapp said Pavlyuchenko did not travel with the squad to Newcastle United two weeks ago because he was not fit.

"He was injured when we went to Newcastle last week. He didn't feel good. He had a sore groin. He was unfit, he couldn't travel," Redknapp told reporters on Friday.

"He was on the bench the other night, he's got to get in the team. We've only got three strikers so it's up to him now to play.

"If he's not happy then he'll have to sort that out with the chairman. See what happens. It's up to 'Super' Pav isn't it?" he added referring to his name as chanted by the fans.

Pavlyuchenko, who came on as a substitute in the 2-1 Premier League win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, has had a patchy career at White Hart Lane since joining for 17 million euros from Spartak Moscow in 2008.

In November 2009, he also said he wanted to leave because he spent most of the first half of the season on the bench which cost him his starting place in the Russia team.