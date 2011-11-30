Pavlyuchenko out after training accident

The Russian, who is without a Premier League start for Spurs so far this season, was injured after Townsend slipped and the youngster's head collided with Pavlyuchenko's knee.

The 29-year-old was due to start at White Hart Lane against the Greek outfit, but will now be replaced by Jermain Defoe with Harry Redknapp's side short on attacking options.

"There is no-one else really because Pav did his knee," Redknapp said. "It doesn't look very good. He just banged it on Andros Townsend's head. He slipped and hit Andros and it looks very swollen. It doesn't look great."

Redknapp is expected to vary his starting XI in light of Saturday’s home fixture against Bolton Wanderers, but insists it will still be a strong Spurs line-up.

"We have a great squad and we'll make changes but the players who play will all be of very high quality, in my opinion."

Tottenham had to suspend ticket sales for the clash on Wednesday evening on the advice of the Safety Advisory Group, after suspicions that travelling supporters without tickets were purchasing seats in the home end.

Around 3,000 are expected to travel from Greece without a ticket.

By Andrew Cherrie