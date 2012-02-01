Pavlyuchenko poised to join Lokomotiv

"Pavlyuchenko will arrive in Moscow on Thursday to have a medical," Lokomotiv said on their website.

"He had already agreed the terms of his personal contract which should be signed after completing the medical."

The transfer window in Russia is open until February 25.

The little-used Pavlyuchenko has struggled to adapt to English football since joining the North London club from Spartak Moscow for 17 million euros in August 2008.

Pavlyuchenko, whose Tottenham contract was extended for another year last month, said he had urged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell him in this transfer window.

"Indeed, I did tell him [Levy] if he didn't let me go now I wouldn't even discuss leaving the club over the summer. Instead, I would finish the final year of my contract, then leave as a free agent, for nothing," he told Russian media.

"I need to play on a regular basis especially with the Euro 2012 finals coming up."

The 30-year-old would become the third Russia international to return home from the English Premier League in the last six months.

Yuri Zhirkov left Chelsea for wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last August while midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov signed with Spartak from Everton last week.