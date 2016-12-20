Payet concedes he may have to leave West Ham

West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet concedes he may be forced to leave the club to pursue his ambition of playing in the Champions League once again, and says playing for Arsenal could "only be fun".

Payet scored 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions as he impressed during his debut campaign in east London, but he has struggled for form this season, with West Ham sitting just five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after 17 matches.

The France international previously featured in the Champions League for former clubs Lille and Marseille and he admits the lure of European football could lead him to the London Stadium exit door.

"The situation of my club affects me but I am an ambitious person," he told RMC Sport.

"I miss the Champions League, so I do not close the door on anything.

"I am in a fight with my club and I give everything for them to get out of this difficult situation, but I do not close the door to anything.

"I have great years ahead of me and I want to enjoy it and play important matches."

Asked whether he would soon face a dilemma over his future, Payet added: "Dilemma, yes and no. With my club, we are trying to get out of a difficult situation. If I am forced to leave West Ham, it will be done according to the rules and the club will have its share of the cake.

"My coach understands that today's situation does not suit me. But I do not stop there, I keep working. It's part of the job of being in situations where it's harder, you have to get over it and do the right thing to raise your head.

"I will ask myself the questions at the right time."

Payet was pressed on reported interest from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and said the prospect of playing for the Gunners was an attractive one.

"I read [about Wenger's interest], but he did not tell me," he said. "When you see them playing, as a football player, you can only have fun in this team.

"They are candidates for the title every year."

Payet also remains open to a return to Marseille, who are under new ownership.

"Marseille has a new project that seems interesting to me," he commented. "Obviously we are waiting for the first facts of the new owners... [but] everybody knows my attachment to this club."