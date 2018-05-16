Payet starts for Marseille in Europa League final

Dimitri Payet has overcome a muscle problem to take his place in Marseille's starting XI for the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

The playmaker's fitness is a big boost for Rudi Garcia, who was forced to leave his captain out of last Friday's 3-3 Ligue 1 draw with Guingamp.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone has partnered Diego Costa in a two-man attack with Antoine Griezmann, while fellow France international Lucas Hernandez starts at left-back ahead of the fit-again Filipe Luis.

Griezmann could be playing in his final European match for Atleti, with reports suggesting he could leave for Barcelona at the end of the season.

Fernando Torres, who has already flagged his intention to depart Atleti at the end of the campaign, is named among the substitutes.