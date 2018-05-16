Payet in tears as injury curtails his Europa League final

Dimitri Payet left the field in tears after succumbing to injury just half an hour into Marseille's Europa League final clash with Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

Marseille had started brightly but found themselves 1-0 down to an Antoine Griezmann strike when Payet pulled up hurt.

The captain was included in Rudi Garcia's starting XI after overcoming a muscle problem that had kept him out of Friday's 3-3 Ligue 1 draw with Guingamp.

But Payet - who touched the trophy as he walked onto the pitch before kick-off - wore a frustrated expression before being replaced by Maxime Lopez after 32 minutes.

The former West Ham midfielder then became visibly upset as he made his way towards the Marseille bench, being consoled by many of his team-mates – as well as opponent Griezmann – while he left the field.

His disappointment may have been compounded by the fact Didier Deschamps will name his France squad for the World Cup on Thursday, with Payet hoping to be involved.