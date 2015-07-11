Pazzini swaps Milan for Verona

Verona have completed the signing of experienced striker Giampaolo Pazzini from Serie A rivals Milan.

The 30-year-old spent three seasons at Milan but, having scored 16 goals in his opening campaign, gradually fell out of favour under a series of different managers.

And Pazzini is seemingly not in Sinisa Mihajlovic's plans this term as he moves to a Verona side that finished 13th last season.

"Today begins a new professional challenge, I'm really happy and excited," Pazzini wrote via his Facebook page.

"I can't wait to start the season with an ambitious team that really wanted and believed in me.

"I thank the President [Maurizio] Setti and all at Hellas Verona FC for this great opportunity, I will do my best to repay his confidence and that of the fans. Passion, history, tradition ... I know what the Hellas shirt means.

"Finally, I thank AC Milan for the last three seasons we have had together and above all the Milan fans, who have always supported me and have always shown great affection."