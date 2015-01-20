Peace: Berahino going nowhere in January

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace has reiterated that Saido Berahino is not for sale despite reports that the striker could leave the club during the January transfer window.

Berahino has been the bright light in an otherwise disappointing season for Albion with 14 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions, form that has seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old's performances also earned him a call-up to the England squad in November, and Peace is adamant West Brom will not cash in on their biggest asset.

"I said in the autumn that the club had no interest in selling Saido and that remains the case," he told the club's official website.

"Unless Tony (Albion head coach Pulis) decides otherwise, the view will surely be that he is far too important to us to consider trading.

"His goals are capable of keeping us in the Premier League and would be hugely difficult to replace.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to clarify the position and the club's thinking to our supporters now that Saido can put this unhappy chapter behind him."

Peace added: "Saido has been here from a very young age and he must realise how everyone at West Bromwich Albion has nothing but his best interests at heart.

"We have always looked after him and we are all genuinely pleased to see such encouraging signs that he is back on track."

Two players who will be leaving the club, though, are Sebastian Blanco and loanee Silvestre Varela.

West Brom confirmed on Monday that Varela's loan deal from Porto had been cancelled by mutual consent, while Blanco is set to leave the club for San Lorenzo in Argentina – initially on loan but with a view to a permanent move.