Pearson calls for introduction of video

Liverpool were 2-0 up at half-time in the New Year's Day clash thanks to a pair of Steven Gerrard penalties and, although Leicester ultimately salvaged a point, Pearson was furious with the hosts' first spot-kick.

Wes Morgan was penalised for handling a Raheem Sterling cross by referee Mike Jones, but replays showed that the ball actually struck the defender's face.

Two stunning goals in quick succession from David Nugent and Jeffrey Schlupp in the second half saw Leicester claim a valuable and unlikely point, but Pearson still felt a little hard done by.

He said: "I'm proud of how the players dealt with the disappointments of the first half. I think you know what I'm talking about.

"I would like, moving forward, for officials to have the benefit of technology.

"I keep being asked if it [technology] would be good for the game; I think it would be. It would clear up indecision, wouldn't create differences within the ground and would be beneficial to everybody involved in the game.

"As a manager we are under pressure to get results and it would be beneficial if we allowed officials to have every tool available to help them get everything right for the good of the game."