Pearson confident Leicester can improve

Leicester are currently without a win in their last six league matches and go into Saturday's clash in the bottom three on goal difference.

Five defeats in that period have frustrated Pearson after Leicester made such a solid start to the campaign, but the manager is confident they can turn their fortunes around.

"There's no doubt our run of results have been very difficult for us to endure, I don't think we've had too many runs like this," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"It is an illustration of how tough it is to be competitive as we would like. We have not played too badly, we have just not been ruthless enough."

A lack of goals has been a big factor in Leicester's slip down the table, they have only scored two goals in six games, but the 51-year-old expects to see a reaction all over the pitch this weekend.

"It is about us finding a level of performance that allows us to win," he added. "We have not found the way to win on enough occasions.

"They [the players] remain upbeat and confident in their own abilities.

"We know where we have fallen short so far, we have been punished severely for mistakes and not taken enough chances.

"These are things we work to rectify. I have a lot of confidence and faith in my own players [to do that]."