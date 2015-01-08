Pearson hints at further Leicester signings

Pearson has been quick to strengthen his squad early in the transfer window with the signings of Mark Schwarzer and Andrej Kramaric - the latter dependent on a work permit.

With the Premier League's bottom club having picked up their form of late, Pearson hinted he could be interested in making further signings, especially with Riyadh Mahrez on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria.

Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp will not feature in the competition due to a knee injury while Esteban Cambiasso is also out of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa due to a thigh problem.

Pearson said Kramaric would be able to play a key part in Leicester's survival bid, adding his pleasure at concluding some early business.

"It's an important signing, however you want to view that. He's keen to play a very positive part for us," Pearson said of the Croat.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, we're still in the first week of January. There is a long way to go and it was always our intention to do some business early on to give a better impact for players coming in.

"I don't rule anything out."

Leicester have been linked with Shaun Maloney of Wigan Athletic in recent days but Pearson refused to comment on specific reports.

"The way I like to deal with situations it to comment on players where a statement has been issued by the club," he added.

"I don't intend to get into discussions about other clubs' players and I don't see much mileage in changing that stance.

"If there's nothing to report, I'm not going to make comments."