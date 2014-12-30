Pearson hopeful of January signings

The Premier League's bottom side have struggled to adapt to life in the top flight and sit three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Sunday's 1-0 win over Hull City was Leicester's first league victory since September, but they will be without Paul Konchesky for the trip to Liverpool on Thursday.

Leonardo Ulloa and Andy King have both suffered with knocks in recent days, while Pearson is also set to lose Riyad Mahrez and Jeffrey Schlupp to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

And that duo's likely call-ups for Algeria and Ghana respectively have heightened the need for additions in the window, according to Pearson.

"We're going to try be active," he said.

"But to lose two players who have been consistently really good, I won't be the only manager to be frustrated by losing players to an international tournament at this stage of the season.

"There you have it, I'd rather they not go but they probably will. We'll have to find a different solution.

"That's all I can say. We have other players who will get opportunities and we are trying to strengthen the squad to enhance what we've already got.

"It's about saying we need to add one or two aspects to our game to give us the best chance of improving our results.

"Whether we achieve targets remains to be seen, January is a very difficult window to remain in control of the situation.

"We will try to strengthen but I don't see a great deal of mileage in giving a lot of detail.

"We will probably lose two players in January so I think it's sensible to get some cover."