Pearson sure of Leicester survival this season

Leicester are above the relegation zone only on goal difference after extending their run without a win to seven matches.

The stalemate with Gus Poyet's men also means they have now gone five consecutive games without a goal.

However, Pearson believes his team showed enough attacking intent to suggest that they can reverse their fortunes.

"If the players play in that fashion we'll be fine," said the Leicester boss. "We created chances. Things didn't quite go our way but the performance I'm pretty pleased with.

"It's only our second clean sheet of the season and the margins remain pretty small but I'm happy with the performance.

"I think we played pretty well and worked their goalkeeper.

"We got criticism when we played Southampton for having no shots on target but we worked the goalkeeper today and I thought we were the better team. We take the point and move on."

Pearson opted to employ a 4-4-2 formation after trying out several different tactical shapes this term, with Riyad Mahrez putting in a lively performance on the right wing after coming into the XI.

"We have players with the ability to play different formations, today we went with a 4-4-2," Pearson added.

"Formation is one thing, but it's application that matters. When the players apply themselves we can play most formations."