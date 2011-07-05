Pedro extends Barcelona contract

The new deal includes improved terms for the 23-year-old Canary Islander and his buyout fee was raised to 150 million euros from 90 million, Barca said in a statement on their website.

Pedro joined Barca's youth academy in 2004 and became a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola's first team during the 2009/10 season, when he scored 23 goals in all competitions.

He netted 22 goals last season, including the opener in Barca's 3-1 Champions League final win over Manchester United, cementing his reputation as a player who scores important goals in key matches.