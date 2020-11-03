Pedro Neto agrees new five-year deal with Wolves
By PA Staff
Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract at Molineux.
The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 international has scored six goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio last summer.
Neto told the club website: “It’s been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it’s been fantastic for me, so I’m very happy.
“This new deal shows I’m working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that.
“I work hard every day, so I’m very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.
“We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates.”
