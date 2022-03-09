Pedro Neto signs new five-year deal at Wolves

Pedro Neto has celebrated his 22nd birthday by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Wolves.

The Portuguese winger, who made his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend following a long stint on the sidelines because of injury, has committed to the club until 2027.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s website: “It’s great news for the football club and Pedro.

“It’s a deserved reward for him, he’s returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it’s good for all parties.

“It’s a no-brainer for the club to retain its talent and hopefully it was a no-brainer for Pedro to stay longer and work hard in an environment he’s comfortable and happy in. Pedro deserves it and we’re really happy.”

Neto joined Wolves in August 2019 from Portuguese outfit Braga and has gone on to score 10 times in 83 games in all competitions for the midlands club.

He was named Wolves’ player of the season in 2020/21 and while his campaign was curtailed last April because of a broken kneecap and he spent several months on the sidelines, he is now back among the first-team ranks.

Sellars added: “It was difficult for him, he had a setback along the way, but as Pedro always does, he got his head down and worked hard with a smile on his face.

“He’s committed to being the best he can be and that shows with how quickly he’s got back into his groove, but we think there’s a lot more to come.

“He’s been out for a long time, but we’ve got no doubt he’ll be back to the Pedro we know, whether that’s towards the end of the season or the start of the next one, there’s no rush, we just want to make sure he has minutes and is developing.”