Pedro plays down Chelsea link

Barcelona forward Pedro played down links to Chelsea but confirmed his buyout clause had plummeted.

The 27-year-old could be set for a move away from the European champions as he searches for more game time.

Pedro has been linked with Chelsea and fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool.

And his buyout clause has dropped drastically, reportedly from €150million to €30m.

"It's true that we decided to lower my buyout clause and that there are offers," Pedro said.

"I'm in a difficult situation at Barcelona, but I don't want to reveal anything.

"All I'm interested in is getting down to work on Wednesday with my team-mates and then we'll see."

As for a potential move to Premier League champions Chelsea, Pedro played down the speculation.

"I haven't spoken to [Jose] Mourinho, but I don't want to say anything else because it would be disrespectful to my club, Barcelona," he said.