Pedro reveals Barcelona talks

Chelsea attacker Pedro has acknowledged he discussed a return to Camp Nou with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but has made it clear a transfer never really came close to happening.

The Catalans were desperate to add some more depth to their attack and had earmarked Pedro as a valuable addition following his previous success at the club.

A move never materialised, though, as Barcelona brought in Paco Alcacer from Valencia instead.

"I talked with Bartomeu," Pedro told RAC-1.

"But it was given more importance than the conversation merited.

"It is difficult to return somewhere, but you always have memories of a spell with a club."

Pedro worked under former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and he has stressed there was no animosity between the pair regardless of their time in Spain.

"My opinion of Mourinho changed when he became my coach," the forward added.

"He was always clear and correct to me."

Pedro played a key role in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend as he opened the scoring after just 30 seconds and he is pleased with the way things are going for him at Stamford Bridge.

"I am happy with the playing time I am getting now," the 29-year-old added.

"It is always good to play your part and help the team with goals whenever possible. I am feeling well physically."