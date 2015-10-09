Pedro thrilled with Chelsea adjustment

Chelsea winger Pedro feels he is a different player following his move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona - highlighting increased playing time as a key factor in his quick adjustment.

The Spain international moved from Camp Nou to the Premier League champions in August having found first-team opportunities limited at Barca.

With two goals in eight games, Pedro has enjoyed a strong start despite the holders beginning their campaign in sluggish fashion with six defeats in all competitions.

Speaking to SeFutbol, he explained: "When someone gets to play, they gain rhythm, trust, and you're happier, you try out more things.

"Leaving Barca was tough for me, but I'm happy with the change.

"[The Chelsea players have] been a great support to me, the adaptation has been quick given I already knew them from [the national team] and they've treated me well, showing me how the club works.

"The truth is that the experience has been great."

Pedro is likely to feature in Spain's final two qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine, with Vicente del Bosque's men on the verge of reaching Euro 2016.

Following a group stage exit at the World Cup last year, Pedro is eager to make amends by ensuring a positive display in France next year.

"We're looking forward to completing the qualifiers, which is the most important thing and then play a good Euros," he added.

"Besides, it's a tournament that brings back very good memories. If only we could repeat the success and carry out a great tournament.

"Obviously we know that we weren't at our best at the World Cup, we didn't give a good version of ourselves, but I think the qualifier matches, especially the last two matches against Slovakia and Macedonia, the Spanish national team has shown a new image and that's the road to follow.

"It's what we want to do, gain rhythm, get in shape and try to conclude our qualifier and then have a great tournament there."