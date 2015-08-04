Pedro will decide his own future - Luis Enrique

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique says Pedro will decide his own future amid continued links to Manchester United.

Luis Enrique is keen for Pedro to stay at Camp Nou, but the Spain forward is believed to be open to a move in search of more regular first-team football with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez well established as Barca's first-choice front three.

On Tuesday, it was put to the former Celta Vigo boss that Pedro would be missed should one of Messi, Neymar and Suarez pick up an injury.

Luis Enrique replied: "Maybe some players might leave but right now there's nothing to comment on.

"I dont like to talk about hypotheses. It's not nice to talk about negatives, I like to think things will work well.

"We're prepared to deal with problems that may arise over the season.

"He's a fantastic top-class player who won everything and showed for club and country what he can do.

"I want him to stay, I've known him since the B team, but there's no changes and if there are changes that will be down to the player."

Barca's penultimate pre-season friendly comes against Roma in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday before the Supercopa Espana against Sevilla next week.

With Messi and Neymar back and available for selection, Luis Enrique added: "I still don't know exactly who's going to play. There are certain players with problems, not important problems, but they could have an influence.

"I want to give players as many minutes as I can. I want it to look like the team in the Supercup but all the players have been doing build-up work so no players arrived back starting from zero.

"We won't be as effective without those [Messi and Neymar] up front - that's obvious - but we will work on being unpredictable. We need to create pressure and combination plays but also ways of surprising."