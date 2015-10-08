Pekerman: Falcao will always be called up

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman hopes star striker Falcao can regain his confidence ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018 gets underway on Thursday and Colombia's first test is a home match against Peru before an away trip to Montevideo.

Falcao has had a tough time at club level for Chelsea this season, scoring just once in seven Premier League appearances, but Pekerman is hopeful the forward will still show plenty of fight for Colombia.

"Falcao is coming to play 90 minutes after a lot of time at his club [Chelsea] having few opportunities, 15 or 20 minutes, in games that are in development; and that's cost him not having continuity," he said.

"We all know his capabilities, and I see he still has the will to fight, to reverse the situation, with that spirit of wanting to reach his best performance and we have expectations.

"We need that rebellion and that ability to want to fight, and if so we have hope he recovers his best form and we can take it into account.

"We always have the hope that he rediscovers his confidence. He always deserves to be called up."

Colombia have faced off against Peru twice since June, with both games ending in draws.