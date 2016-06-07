Pekerman to give James chance to prove fitness

Colombia captain James Rodriguez will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness for Tuesday's meeting with Paraguay but coach Jose Pekerman plans to be cautious.

James suffered a shoulder injury during his side's 2-0 win over the United States in the Copa America Centenario opener on Friday.

The Real Madrid attacker had scored a first-half penalty before coming off after the interval.

In a news conference on Monday, Pekerman said James would be given time ahead of the Group A encounter.

"James is improving. We know there is an issue with pain," he said.

"We still have 24 hours before the game to make a decision. We need to give him more time to know how it will be."

Pekerman said he had numerous options should the 24-year-old be unavailable.

The Argentinian pointed to Dayro Moreno, Marlos Moreno, Edwin Cardona and Roger Martinez to take James' role.

"We have many options," Pekerman said.

"James is irreplaceable in his game. We have very good players to find connections.

"Dayro, Marlos, Cardona and Roger Martinez – any of them may be an option, also depending on how Carlitos [Carlos Bacca] is."