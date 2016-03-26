Pelle backs Conte for Premier League role

Italy striker Graziano Pelle has backed national team boss Antonio Conte to be a success if he moves to the Premier League.

Conte has been heavily linked with the managerial post at Chelsea and confirmed earlier this month that he would leave his job with Italy at the end of Euro 2016.

Pelle was handed his international debut by Conte and the Southampton man believes the former Juventus coach will prove himself to be a success if Chelsea come calling.

"The coach has the qualities to do well in any tournament. If he does choose to come to the Premier League then he'll be very welcome,” he told Rai Sport.

"It's a tough league, but I am convinced Conte will do well.

"I advise him to be himself, as he is a winner and changing culture or league won't modify his attitude. He just needs to change his language! So I advise him to study English.

"The English press is really hard when it comes to gossip, but on that score I don't think the coach has anything to worry about.

"When it comes to talking about football, I think Italian media might be tougher, but it's only to be expected in the sport."

Pelle believes Claudio Ranieri's remarkable success with Leicester City, where his countryman is closing in on Premier League title glory, demonstrates the impressive depths of coaching talent that mean Italy should be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting Conte's successor.

He added: "Claudio Ranieri is currently top of the Premier League with Leicester City, confirming Italy has so many excellent coaches.

"I am therefore not worried and am confident Italy's next coach will do very well, whoever he is."