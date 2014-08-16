Pellegrini: Experience gives Man City an edge

After arriving from Malaga, Pellegrini went on to secure two trophies in his maiden campaign in England - the League Cup and Premier League.

With neighbours Manchester United getting to grips with new manager Louis van Gaal and a fresh system, Pellegrini hopes he can sustain success at the Etihad Stadium into a second season.

"Maybe last year when I arrived here nobody believed that we could win the title because it was my first season here in England. But we did it.

"This year we have the advantage that I already know the players and they know me, we have already won the title.

"But it is difficult for a team who wins the title to repeat it but we will try to do it.

"I think the most important difference was work.

"We were just starting the season in a new style of playing.

"This year we know how to do it, we have new players that must understand also the way we want to play but I think it is important to continue playing that way."