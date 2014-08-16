Pellegrini: Experience gives Man City an edge
Manuel Pellegrini believes a year's worth of experience with Manchester City gives them an edge in this season's Premier League title race.
After arriving from Malaga, Pellegrini went on to secure two trophies in his maiden campaign in England - the League Cup and Premier League.
With neighbours Manchester United getting to grips with new manager Louis van Gaal and a fresh system, Pellegrini hopes he can sustain success at the Etihad Stadium into a second season.
"Maybe last year when I arrived here nobody believed that we could win the title because it was my first season here in England. But we did it.
"This year we have the advantage that I already know the players and they know me, we have already won the title.
"But it is difficult for a team who wins the title to repeat it but we will try to do it.
"I think the most important difference was work.
"We were just starting the season in a new style of playing.
"This year we know how to do it, we have new players that must understand also the way we want to play but I think it is important to continue playing that way."
