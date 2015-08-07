Pellegrini keen to move on from Pep talk

Manuel Pellegrini says he got used to rumours of being replaced by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and has called for focus to switch to the new season after signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Chilean put pen to paper on a new two-year contract on Friday after fresh reports surfaced suggesting Guardiola - whose Bayern Munich deal expires in 2016 - would swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League next year.

"I was used to the speculation but now it is important to focus on the season," said Pellegrini.

"I am happy here at Manchester City. I know in this profession you need results. It is important to have a good season.

"For me the first season was more difficult than last. We had to replace a manager [Roberto Mancini] that the fans loved who had won titles.

"Last season was strange what happened after January [when City fell away in the title race].

"I hope this year we return to being a successful winning team."