Pellegrini targets 80-point haul

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes fewer than 80 points will be needed to win the Premier League this season.

Only three times since the inaugural season in 1992-93 has the title been won with such a low tally, with the 1998-99 Manchester United team the last to achieve the feat.

But the unpredictable first half of the current campaign sees Arsenal topping the table on just 33 points.

Pellegrini, whose City side sit second, said not even 80 points would be needed to be crowned champions.

"It is a very difficult title to win because the amount of points all the teams have now is not normal. You don't have that in every Premier League season," he said.

"Maybe this season the teams are stronger, maybe the games are closer.

"Every season is different but to win the Premier League this season will be very difficult and take less than 80 points."

City will find out their Champions League last-16 opponents on Monday, but Pellegrini's focus is on domestic action.

The Chilean said the league was always his priority.

"For me, I always think the Premier League is the most important," Pellegrini said.

"In the Champions League, you can have a bad game and go out in the semi-final, and nobody remembers what you did.

"The Premier League is the work of the whole year. I always say it must not be an obsession to win the Champions League.

"It's a very important title, and beautiful to do it. But you must not try to win the Champions League and lose focus on the Premier League."