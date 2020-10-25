Penalty or free kick for Orlando Pirates?

Did referee Abongile Tom make the right decision to award Orlando Pirates a penalty instead of a free-kick after discussing the incident with the assistant referee?

In what was a scrappy affair Pirates were awarded a questionable penalty in the 18th minute when Siphesihle Ndlovu was tackled by Sibusiso Mabiliso just outside the box, but referee Abongile Tom pointed to the spot after consulting with his linesman.

Gabadinho Mhango then stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake to slot the ball past AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha from 12 yards out to make it 1-0.

Usuthu were then awarded a penalty of their own in the 33rd minute when former Pirates man Luvuyo Memela was fouled by his former teammate Fortune Makaringe in the box.

Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands denied Lehlohonolo Majoro from the spot-kick, but the AmaZulu striker fired the ball home from the rebound to make it 1-1.

However, Pirates and AmaZulu were forced to share the spoils as the match ended 1-1 at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday night.

WATCH: Referee Abongile Tom award a penalty instead of a free-kick