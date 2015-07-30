Penedo parts ways with Galaxy

Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo and Los Angeles Galaxy have parted ways, the Panama international ending a two-year stint at the MLS powerhouse.

Penedo, who recently helped Panama to a third-place finish at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, was unhappy with his contract, as he revealed via a scathing Instagram post.

"I am writing this to thank all the support the fans have given me, from Panama and also in Los Angeles, during my time with the Galaxy. Everything was very special, and I know that this decision has surprised many of you, it was difficult but it was the decision that I had to make because of principles," Penedo wrote.

"The Galaxy fans: Don't doubt that I will always keep you in my heart, every chant I used to listen at each game, used to touch me deeply. The only way I could thank you was to play for you and try to do things right. Thank you.

"The club and staff: I have no complaints, everybody treated me nice, starting with my friends that arrange the plants, the ones who clean and maintain the stadium and administrative staff and coaches and trainers.

"Contract: Your job is reflected in your contract, and it was a thermometer that did not measure myself positively. Let's not talk about money, at the end your performances show that. What made me take this step is mainly that this contract does not guarantee and doesn't meet all the conditions that can give me stability, for my family and as a soccer player. The contract does not have a disposition for things to change, so it's better to leave now, with my head up.

"These two years were wonderful, thanks so much for everything, thank you to my teammates and to everybody who belongs to this great club, LA Galaxy."

Penedo played 54 MLS matches for the Galaxy, helping them to the 2014 MLS Cup.