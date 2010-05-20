Penpix of Cameroon squad

Idriss Carlos Kameni (Espanyol, Spain). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 18 1984. Caps 54. Goals 0.

Was in the squad when Cameroon last played at the World Cup in 2002 and was an Olympic gold-medal winner with the under-23 side at the Sydney Games 10 years ago. A spectacular shot stopper who has been voted best goalkeeper in the Spanish league, where has been on Espanyol's books for six seasons.

Guy Roland Ny Assembe (Valenciennes, France). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 28 1986. Caps 0.

Made his club debut a year ago after going on loan to Valenciennes. More regular action in Ligue 1 this season saw him selected by Cameroon as a back-up goalkeeper for the African Nations Cup finals in Angola, although he still has to make his international debut.

Hamidou Souleymanou (Kayerispor, Turkey). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 22 1973. Caps 20. Goals 0.

Longest standing back-up goalkeeper, who has been playing in Turkey for 10 years. He is a large, imposing presence and at 36 will be among the oldest competitors at the World Cup.

Patrick Tignyemb (Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa). Goalkeeper. Born June 14 1985. Caps 0.

Named the best player at his South African club this season. A popular choice for his exaggerated antics in goal and flamboyant James Brown-style hairstyle. Played for Cameroon's under-23 side at the Beijing Olympics two years ago.

Patrick Abouna (Astres Douala). Defender. Born Sept. 27 1990. Caps 1. Goals: 0.

First home-based player in some time to make the Cameroon team and was used in March's friendly against Italy in Monte Carlo. He almost missed the trip because he did not have a passport.

Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Tottenham Hotspur, England). Defender. Born March 24 1984. Caps 6. Goals 0.

Left-sided defender who has helped his club to win a UEFA Champions League place for next season. Cameroon had chased him for several years but he preferred to hold out for a chance to play for France, where he was born to a Cameroonian father and French mother. Eventually debuted for the Indomitable Lions in March last year.

Sebastien Bassong (Tottenham Hotspur, England). Defender. Born July 9 1986. Caps 4. Goals 0.

Former French under-21 international who debuted at the same time as coach Paul Le Guen last August. The coach left him out of the Nations Cup tournament in Angola, sparking a few angry interviews, but Bassong seems to have done his World Cup chances no harm.

Gaetan Bong (Valenciennes, France). Defender. Born April 25 1988. Caps 0.

Born in Cameroon but brought up in France, where he spent his formative years at Metz. The inclusion of the left-sided defender in the 30-man preliminary list for the 2010 World Cup is his first call-up to the squad,

Aurelien Chedjou (Lille, France). Defender. Born June 20 1985. Caps 7. Goals 0.

First capped last year and already used in both central defence and as a defensive midfielder in the national side. First went to Europe to play at Valencia but drifted at several lower league clubs in France after failing to initially make the grade before emerging at Lille