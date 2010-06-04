Penpix of Cameroon squad

1-Idriss Carlos Kameni (Espanyol, Spain). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 18 1984. Caps 55.

Was in the squad when Cameroon last played at the World Cup in 2002 and was an Olympic gold-medal winner with the under-23 side at the Sydney Games 10 years ago. A spectacular shot stopper who has been voted best goalkeeper in the Spanish league, where has been on Espanyol's books for six seasons. 22-Guy Roland Ny Assembe (Valenciennes, France). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 28 1986. Caps 1.

Made his club debut a year ago after going on loan to Valenciennes. More regular action in Ligue 1 this season saw him selected by Cameroon as a back-up goalkeeper for the African Nations Cup finals in Angola. Made his international debut against Georgia in May. 16-Hamidou Souleymanou (Kayerispor, Turkey). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 22 1973. Caps 40.

Longest standing back-up goalkeeper, who has been playing in Turkey for 10 years. He is a large, imposing presence and at 36 will be among the oldest competitors at the World Cup. 2-Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Tottenham Hotspur, England). Defender. Born March 24. 1984. Caps 7. Goals 0.

Left-sided defender who has helped his club to win a UEFA Champions League place for next season. Cameroon had chased him for several years but he preferred to hold out for a chance to play for France, where he was born to a Cameroonian father and French mother. Eventually debuted for the Indomitable Lions in March last year. 5-Sebastien Bassong (Tottenham Hotspur, England). Defender. Born July 9 1986. Caps 7. Goals 0.

Former French under-21 international who debuted at the same time as coach Paul Le Guen last August. The coach left him out of the Nations Cup tournament in Angola, sparking a few angry interviews, but Bassong seems to have done his World Cup chances no harm. 12-Gaetan Bong (Valenciennes, France). Defender. Born April 25 1988. Caps 1. Goals 0.

Born in Cameroon but brought up in France, where he spent his formative years at Metz. He is a former French under-21 international and debuted for Cameroon against Portugal on June 1. 14-Aurelien Chedjou (Lille, France). Defender. Born June 20 1985. Caps 9. Goals 0.

First capped last year and already used in both central defence and as a defensive midfielder in the national side. First went to Europe to play at Valencia but drifted at several lower league clubs in France after failing to initially make the grade before emerging at Lille three seasons ago. 8-Geremi (Ankaragucu, Turkey). Defender. Born Dec. 20 1978. Caps 114. Goals 13.

Well travelled fullback who has lost some of the pace and marauding style which made him a stalwart of the team for more than a decade. Still a key set-piece specialist but no longer guaranteed a place in the squad. His previous clubs include Real Madrid and Chelsea. 3-Nicolas Nkoulou (Monaco). Defender. Born March 27 1990. Caps 16. Goals 0.

The pretender to the role at the heart of defence long held by Song. Won his first cap at 18 and has had an impressive first full season at Monaco in Ligue 1. 4-Rigobert Song (Trabzonspor, Turkey). Defender. Born July 1 1976. Caps 136. Goals 4.

Played at three previous World Cups, first as a teenager at the 1994 finals in the U.S. Was stripped of the captaincy when Le Guen took over as coach last August and lost his place in the starting line-up at the Nations Cup in January. 19-Stephane Mbia (Olympique Marseille, France). Defender/Mi