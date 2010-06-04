Penpix of Germany squad

1-Manuel Neuer (Schalke 04). Goalkeeper. Born March 27 1986. Caps 5. Goals 0.

Considered the biggest goalkeeping talent in Germany, Neuer is expected to attract several major clubs during the next transfer window. Strong and confident but makes occasional misjudgements when venturing out of goal. Lacks international experience.

12-Tim Wiese (Werder Bremen). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 17 1981. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Arguably at just the right age for a goalkeeper, Wiese has been consistently good in the past two seasons and should get the starting spot in the absence of injured Rene Adler. It is surprising that he has not won more than two caps.

22-Hans-Joerg Butt (Bayern Munich). Goalkeeper. Born May 28 1974. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Veteran Butt is enjoying a prolonged Indian summer and bidding for a starting spot after a spectacular season with Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old was a last-minute call-up in place of Adler and became the third choice for the World Cup. Has the most experience of all German keepers, having been a reserve during the 2002 World Cup. Played in the 2002 Champions League final with Bayer Leverkusen. Very focused on the pitch and a calm character.

3-Arne Friedrich (Hertha Berlin). Defender. Born May 29 1979. Caps 72. Goals 0.

Among a select group of veterans in the squad, Friedrich has remained a first choice despite a poor season with Hertha Berlin. Expected to leave his club at the end of the season, with Hertha relegated, and the World Cup could prove the right place to showcase his strong defensive skills. A hard tackler who makes up for his lack of speed with abundant passion.

17-Per Mertesacker (Werder Bremen). Defender. Born Sept. 29 1984. Caps 62. Goals 1.

Once a regular starter in central defence, the slow Mertesacker has found it hard going in recent seasons. Still, has enjoyed success with Werder Bremen, making the German Cup final this year. Likes to push forward and score.

20-Jerome Boateng (Hamburg SV). Defender. Born Sept. 3 1988. Caps 5. Goals 0.

An exciting and powerful defender, Boateng is expected to leave Hamburg at the end of the season with major European clubs interested in him. He became the first German to be red-carded on his international debut, in October last year. His older brother Kevin-Prince is in Ghana's World Cup squad after the West African country got FIFA's permission to include him.

16-Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich). Defender. Born Nov. 11 1983. Caps 65. Goals 4.

The diminutive defender (1.70 metres) has had another exceptional season at Bayern and was picked to replace injured Michael Ballack as the team's captain at the tournament. Usually plays on the right side but can switch flanks. Possesses good skill and a lethal curled shot from the edge of the box.

5-Serdar Tasci (VfB Stuttgart). Defender. Born April 24 1987. Caps 12. Goals 0.

Among a younger generation of defenders, Tasci has quickly developed into a leadership figure at his club despite a recent dip in form. Briefly left on the bench towards the end of the season, Tasci has bounced back with solid performances.

2-Marcell Jansen (Hamburg SV). Defender. Born Nov. 4 1985. Caps 31. Go