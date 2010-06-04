Penpix of Ghana squad

1-Daniel Agyei (Liberty Professionals). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 10 1989. Caps: 2. Goals: 0.

Likely to be the second choice at the World Cup, having been promoted from the under-20 side that triumphed in the world championship in Egypt last October. He was the hero for his team as they beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in the final in Cairo.

16-Stephen Aholu (Hearts of Lion). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 5 1988. Caps: 0. Goals: 0.

Was one of Ghana's team of home-based players in the qualifiers for the new African Nations Championship, a tournament designed to stimulate more competition on the continent.

22-Richard Kingson (Wigan Athletic). Goalkeeper. Born June 13 1978. Caps: 78. Goals: 1.

Has had just a handful of games in the English league over the last season but is still the Black Stars' first choice.

19-Lee Addy (Bechem Chelsea). Defender. Born Sept. 26 1985. Caps: 9. Goals: 0.

Won a surprise place in the squad for the Nations Cup in Angola in January because of an injury crisis in the team and emerged among the tournament's best players. His age counts against a possible move from Ghana to a top European side but if he plays in the World Cup is likely to get some offers.

17-Ibrahim Ayew (Zamalek). Defender. Born April 16 1988. Caps: 6. Goals: 0.

The son of former African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele and half-brother of team mate Dede Ayew. Recently accused his Egyptian club of sabotaging his World Cup chances by failing to give him regular playing time.

7-Samuel Inkoom (FC Basel). Defender. Born June 1 1989. Caps: 15. Goals: 0.

Proved arguably the best right back at the recent Nations Cup in Angola where Ghana finished runners-up. A world champion at under-20 level last year, he moved smoothly into the senior team. Relentlessly attacks opposing defences on the flank. Moved to his Swiss club from Ghana's top outfit, Asante Kotoko.

5-John Mensah (Sunderland). Defender. Born Nov. 29 1982. Caps: 64. Goals: 0.

Known as 'The Rock', Mensah captained the team in the absence of injured Stephen Appiah when Ghana hosted the 2008 Nations Cup finals. Has a long-standing back problem which has led to a myriad of muscle injuries and led him to miss the 2010 finals in Angola. Moved to Italy after playing in the side that finished runners-up at the 2001 World Youth Championships in Argentina and transferred to France at the beginning of 2006.

8-Jonathan Mensah (Udinese). Defender. Born July 13 1990. Caps: 2. Goals: 0.

Hard-tackling centre back who has not played for the last six months after moving from South African club Free State Stars to Udinese. He was supposed to go on loan to Granada in Spain to stay busy but the deal fell through.

4-John Pantsil (Fulham). Defender. Born June 15 1981. Caps: 55. Goals: 0.

Caused controversy at the last World Cup finals by waving an Israeli flag after Ghana scored against the Czech Republic in Cologne. Played in Poland and Israel before moving to London, where was first at West Ham and then Fulham. Lost out on a place in the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid when manager Roy Hodgson surprisingly droppe