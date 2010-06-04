Penpix of Italy squad

Still one of the best goalkeepers in the world but injury and Juve's poor form this season have affected his confidence. An ageing defence could leave him exposed but he is still commanding in the air and an excellent shot stopper.

12-Federico Marchetti (Cagliari). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 7 1983. Caps 4.

Emerged as Buffon's deputy after two impressive seasons in Sardinia. Still lacks international experience and is classed as a young, up-and-coming player in Italy despite being 27.

14-Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli). Goalkeeper. Born March 26 1977. Caps 3.

Almost certain to be the third-choice keeper, De Sanctis has produced a string of steady displays in Serie A this term and never looks flustered.

19-Gianluca Zambrotta (AC Milan). Full back. Born Feb. 19 1977. Caps 93. Goals 2.

The World Cup winner is a favourite of coach Marcello Lippi despite not always being first choice at Milan this term because of form and fitness worries. Can play on either side but is likely to be right back.

2-Christian Maggio (Napoli). Right back/right wing. Born Feb. 11 1982. Caps 4. Goals 0.

Can play in defence or midfield and his speedy runs could offer Italy an alternative they do not otherwise have. Good eye for goal.

5-Fabio Cannavaro (Juventus). Centre back. Born Sept. 13 1973. Caps 133. Goals 2.

The 2006 world player of the year is a shadow of the defender who led the Azzurri to World Cup glory four years ago. His pace, positioning and poise are now lacking. Italy's captain is set to quit the international game after the tournament.

4-Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus). Centre back. Born Aug. 14 1984. Caps 28. Goals 2.

Will partner club team mate Cannavaro in Italy's defence having won many admirers at home and abroad for his never-say-die attitude. A goal threat from corners.

23-Leonardo Bonucci (Bari). Centre back. Born May 1 1987. Caps 2. Goals 1.

Made his debut in Italy's last friendly with Cameroon with Lippi short of defensive cover. Excellent at last-gasp tackles and a rare example of an Italian young player getting playing time in Serie A and reaching the national squad.

13-Salvatore Bocchetti (Genoa). Centre back. Born Nov. 30 1986. Caps 4. Goals 0.

A rare young player given a chance by Lippi, he can also play at full back but has suffered recently during Genoa's uninspiring end to the season.

3-Domenico Criscito (Genoa). Left back/Centre back. Born Dec. 30 1986. Caps 6. Goals 0.

The versatile young player has wrestled the left-back berth from Fabio Grosso, surprisingly dropped from the squad. 16-Mauro Camoranesi (Juventus). Right wing. Born Oct. 4 1976. Caps 53. Goals 5.

Had an injury-hit season for a poor Juve side but Lippi is a big fan of the World Cup winner despite the Argentine-born midfielder sometimes drifting out of games. Has a knee injury currently.

7-Simone Pepe (Udinese). Right wing/forward. Born Aug. 30 1983. Caps 14. Goals 0.