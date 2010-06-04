Penpix of Netherlands squad

1-Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 22 1982. Caps 26. Goals 0.

First-choice goalkeeper, and true penalty-killer, since Edwin van der Sar resigned after the Euro 2008 finals. Made his debut for Ajax in 2002, followed by his first cap in September 2004.

Several injuries during his first three seasons in Amsterdam stopped him becoming a regular. Deaf in one ear. Was sent off for a professional foul during a friendly international against Australia in 2008 to become the first Dutch team keeper to receive a red card. 16-Michel Vorm (Utrecht). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 20 1983. Caps 4. Goals 0.

Athletic keeper who has been the first choice at mid-table Utrecht since 2006 after one season on loan at second division side Den Bosch. Seems calm in his goal but challenges every ball in his area. Won first two caps in friendly international matches and had an outstanding performance in his third at Hampden Park in the final World Cup qualifying match against Scotland. Is considered the stand-in for first choice Stekelenburg. 22-Sander Boschker (Twente Enschede). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 20 1970. Caps 1. Goals 0.

Holds the record for Dutch league appearances for a single club with 543. A solid keeper with 19 years of league experience. Won the Dutch championship with Twente this season and will add some experience. 2-Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam). Defender. Born Feb 3 1988. Caps 9. Goals 0.

Offensive back who scored six league goals for his club this season. Since 2008 he has been a first choice at Ajax and set to fill the same role in the Dutch team. Defensively Van der Wiel needs to improve as he might get have problems against a conventional winger. Ran into trouble with coach Bert van Marwijk last year when he pulled out of the squad going to Australia for a friendly because of concussion, then reported on Twitter that he had been to a concert by rapper Lil Wayne on the night the team flew out. 15-Edson Braafheid (Celtic). Defender. Born April 8 1983. Caps 7. Goals 0.

Left wing defender who will be second choice behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst. In two seasons at Twente Enschede he proved himself to be a fast, solid defender which earned him a transfer to Bayern Munich in July 2009 but he did not play much and moved to Glasgow's Celtic on loan.

4-Joris Mathijsen (Hamburg). Defender. Born April 5 1980. Caps 55. Goals 3.

Started his professional career with Willem II Tilburg and signed for AZ Alkmaar in 2004. Impressed during his first season in Alkmaar and also became a regular in the Dutch squad. Earned a big transfer to Hamburg after the 2006 World Cup. Criticised by the Dutch media though his solid performances in the Bundesliga made him a steady, first-choice central defender. 3-John Heitinga (Everton). Defender. Born Nov. 15 1983. Caps 53. Goals 6.

Versatile defender who made his debut for Ajax aged 17 in 2001. Has overcome two long-term knee ligament injuries. Started his career as right back but moved to the centre of defence after Jaap Stam's resignation in 2007. Was player of the year that season and earned a big transfer to Atletico Madrid, leaving a year later to join Everton. Expected to form the central defence pairing with Mathijsen. 13-Andre Ooijer (PSV Eindhoven). Defender. Born July 11 1974. Caps 53. Goals 3.

Experienced defender, who can play on the right wing or in the centre. Came through