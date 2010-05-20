Penpix of New Zealand squad

James Bannatyne (Team Wellington). Goalkeeper. Born June 30 1975. Caps 5.

Has made sporadic appearances since making his debut in 2001. Regarded as back-up to Moss and Paston. Known for his goals from free kicks and has scored three at club level. Is a semi-professional and works as a sales manager.

Glen Moss (Melbourne Victory). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 19 1983. Caps 16.

A spectacular shot stopper, he has been duelling with Paston for the starting position since 2006. Will miss the first two games against Slovakia and Italy as he is still suspended after being sent off against Fiji in a qualifier. May be short of match practice after slipping down pecking order at Melbourne.

Mark Paston (Wellington Phoenix). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 13 1976. Caps 23.

Succeeded Moss as the number one but watched from the bench at the 2009 Confederations Cup before he took over again for the Asia/Oceania qualifiers against Bahrain when his penalty save in the second leg ensured New Zealand advanced. Had surgery on a broken leg and underwent three months of rehabilitation.

Andy Boyens (New York Red Bulls). Defender. Born Sept. 9 1983. Caps 16. Goals 0.

Had a successful collegiate career with the University of New Mexico before being drafted by the expansion Toronto FC. The tall central defender is a valuable squad member who anchors the defence, often as a replacement for Nelsen, Vicilech or Sigmund.

Tony Lochhead (Wellington Phoenix). Defender. Born Jan. 12 1982. Caps 30. Goals 0.

Played for the New England Revolution and had a trial for Middlesbrough in 2008 before settling in at the Phoenix. Used as a wingback by Herbert in recent games.

Ryan Nelsen (Blackburn Rovers). Defender. Born Oct. 18 1977. Caps 41. Goals 9

Considered New Zealand's best player since Wynton Rufer. Achieved a political science degree from Stanford University in the U.S. before playing four seasons with DC United in Major League Soccer. Transferred to Blackburn Rovers in 2005. Good in the air, strong in the tackle and has a keen sense of anticipation. Named New Zealand Football's player of the year. Has said he would fly home if his wife, due to give birth on July 10, goes into labour early.

Winston Reid (FC Midtjylland, Denmark). Defender. Born July 3 1988. Caps 0.

Born in Auckland, he moved to Denmark with his New Zealand mother and Danish stepfather as a child. Played in the Danish development system and for their under-21 team. Turned down a chance to play for New Zealand in 2007 before being approached again by Herbert to switch allegiance. Primarily a central defender but can play right fullback.

Ben Sigmund (Wellington Phoenix). Defender. Born Feb. 3 1981. Caps 13. Goals 1

Tough, uncompromising and no-nonsense player. Made his debut in 2000 before spending seven years in the international wilderness. Lacks pace but has proved a pillar of strength in the run-up to the World Cup.

Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town). Defender. Born March 31 1990. Caps 1.

Born in England, his family emigrated to New Zealand when he was eight. Was spotted by a scout while playing for a school team a