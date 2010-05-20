Penpix of Paraguay squad

Justo Villar (Real Valladolid). Goalkeeper. Born June 30 1977. Caps 71.

Captain and an "absent veteran" of two World Cups. He was Jose Luis Chilavert's reserve in Asia in 2002 and four years later in Germany he was injured eight minutes into the team's opening match against England and played no further part. Has good reflexes and is a good penalty stopper.

Aldo Bobadilla (Independiente Medellin). Goalkeeper. Born April 20 1976. Caps 18.

Shone in the Paraguayan league, earning a move to Boca Juniors but did not have a happy time in Buenos Aires. Has rebuilt his career in Colombia where he helped his club to win the Clausura title last year. A penalty specialist who stood in competently for the injured Villar in 2006.

Diego Barreto (Cerro Porteno), Goalkeeper. Born July 16 1981. Caps 3.

Shone for the junior national teams but his career suffered a hiatus over transfer issues and he saw little action between 2007 and 2009. Has done well with the league title favourites this year.

Denis Caniza (Leon). Defender. Born Aug. 29 1974. Caps 96. Goals 1.

Set to go to his fourth World Cup, he is the oldest member of the squad with many years' experience in the Mexican league. More of a full back but can play in central defence.

Paulo Da Silva (Sunderland). Defender. Born Feb. 1 1980. Caps 68. Goals 2.

One of the outstanding players in the qualifiers, very good in the air in the Paraguayan tradition. Keeps a low profile off the pitch.

Claudio Morel (Boca Juniors). Defender. Born Feb. 2 1978. Caps 26.

Versatile player comfortable in central defence or at left back, has good technique and takes a good free kick.

Julio Cesar Caceres (Atletico Mineiro). Defender. Born Oct. 5 1979. Caps 61. Goals 2.

Veteran of the previous two World Cups who is first choice at centre back, good going forward and in the air at both ends of the pitch. Moved to Brazil from Boca Juniors in January.

Carlos Bonet (Olimpia). Defender. Born Oct. 2 1977. Caps 61. Goals 1.

Right back who can also play in midfield, played at the 2006 finals but has not had many call-ups in the last two years.

Dario Veron (Pumas UNAM). Defender. Born July 26 1979. Caps 27.

Strong-marking centre back who has played in Mexico since 2003 and whose club side have the best defence in the Mexican league.

Julio Manzur (Olimpia). Defender. Born Jan. 22 1981. Caps 27.

Veteran of the 2006 finals who helped Paraguay to reach the 2004 Olympic final in Athens. Strong in the air, he makes up for limited technique with good positional sense.

Aureliano Torres (San Lorenzo). Defender. Born June 16 1982. Caps 25. Goals 1.

Left back or wing with good long-distance shot, another Olympic silver medallist in 2004.

Antolin Alcaraz (Club Bruges). Defender. Born July 20 1982. Caps 4.