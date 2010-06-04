Penpix of Slovenia squad

1-Samir Handanovic (Udinese). Goalkeeper. Born July 14 1984. Caps 38. Goals 0.

The undisputed first choice for his country since 2004, Handanovic is an excellent shot-stopper and good at dealing with crosses and coming off his line. Kept seven clean sheets in Slovenia's 12 qualifiers.

12-Jasmin Handanovic (Mantova). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 28 1978. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Had a disappointing debut in a 4-3 defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly but showed his ability in a 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with the Czech Republic, when he deputised for his cousin Samir. He will be Samir's understudy in the finals.

16-Aleksander Seliga (Sparta Rotterdam). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 1 1980. Caps: 1. Goals: 0.

Seliga won his solitary international cap in a 4-1 win over Qatar in a friendly after Slovenia had qualified for the World Cup finals. Has been a regular starter for his club this season and made the squad as the third choice.

2-Miso Brecko (Cologne). Defender. Born May 1 1984. Caps 30. Goals 0.

The versatile defender is often used as a holding midfielder and was one of the pillars in the qualifying campaign. He had four quiet years in Germany with clubs including Hamburg SV and Hansa Rostock before a 2008 move to Cologne, where he has been a regular starter.

5-Bostjan Cesar (Grenoble). Defender. Born July 9 1982. Caps 41. Goals 3.

The tall central defender was seen as one of the most talented centre-backs in Europe when he started his professional career at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2000 but has not lived up to the billing. Had four patchy seasons at Olympique Marseille followed by a season on loan at West Bromwich Albion before moving to his present club in 2009.

6-Branko Ilic (Lokomotiv Moscow). Defender. Born Feb. 6 1983. Caps 36. Goals 0.

The right back can also operate further up field as a winger and is likely to be used as cover in the finals. After a six-year start in Slovenia with Domzale and Olimpija Ljubljana, he had three inconsistent seasons at Real Betis, including a loan spell at FC Moscow, before his March 2010 move to his present club.

22-Matej Mavric-Rozic (Koblenz). Defender. Born Jan. 29 1979. Caps 32. Goals 1.

The centre-back is likely to be a substitute in the World Cup finals, having made only three appearances in the qualifiers. He spent three years at Norwegian first division side Mole before a 2007 move to his present club in the German second division. Won two successive Slovenian Cups with Gorica in the early stages of his career.

13-Bojan Jokic (Sochaux). Defender. Born May 17 1986. Caps 33. Goals 1.

A left back who was loaned to Italian side Chievo Verona after three topsy-turvy years in the French first division, where he failed to establish himself as a regular starter. Has been in good form for Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers.

4-Marko Suler (Ghent). Defender. Born March 9 1983. Caps 16 Goals 2.

Broke into the squad in a friendly against Hungary ahead of the 2010 World Cup qualifiers and has been a regular centre-back since. He is quick, good in the air and has a commanding personality. The lo