Penpix of South Africa squad

Rowen Fernandez (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 28 1978. Caps: 23. Goals: 0.

Injury-prone goalkeeper who was South Africa's first choice when coach Carlos Alberto Parreira took over but has lost his place and gone through a myriad of knee troubles. A surprise inclusion in the preliminary squad given that he has played only 14 minutes of league football in Germany's second division this season.

Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates). Goalkeeper. Born May 19 1980 Caps: 16. Goals: 0.

A strong club season and injuries to other goalkeeping contenders make him now the second choice for the country. A little on the short side at 1.84 metres but plays with great agility and loads of passion.

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs). Goalkeeper. Born June 20 1987. Caps: 25. Goals: 0.

Was called up to the South African squad before he had even played a senior game at club level but the potential spotted then has been realised with his elevation to first choice in the team. Slept in train stations so he could get to practice on time at his club while in the Chiefs' youth academy

Shu-Aib Walters (Maritzburg United). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 26 1981. Caps: 0. Goals: 0.

Added to the squad after Emile Baron hurt his shoulder at March's training camp in Brazil and was ruled out of the World Cup. Cape Town-born Walters demanded a loan move away from his club Bloemfontein Celtic in December when he lost his place in the first team to a goalkeeper from Cameroon.

Matthew Booth (Mamelodi Sundowns). Defender. Born March 14 1977. Caps: 27. Goals: 1.

Stands close to two metres tall and has become an iconic symbol in the team as one of the few white players but has a huge following among black fans. His surname is chanted every time he touches the ball, which sounds like a barracking but is symbolic of the endearment he commands.

Bevan Fransman (Maccabi Netanya, Israel). Defender. Oct. 31 1983. Caps: 13. Goals: 0.

Fransman was a late inclusion in the squad after injury to Morgan Gould, having surprisingly been left out of the original line-up by coach Parreira. A lanky and slight defender, he is the author of some spectacular long-range goals. He played briefly in Belgium before returning home but moved on to Israel in 2008.

Siboniso Gaxa (Mamelodi Sundowns). Defender. Born April 6 1984. Caps: 35. Goals: 0.

Hard-running right back who is an added foil on the attack but by his own admission needs to work on his crosses. He and striker Katlego Mphela cost a South African record fee of five million rand (about 500 000 euro) when they moved from champions SuperSport United to neighbours Sundowns two years ago.

Bongani Khumalo (SuperSport United). Defender. Born Jan. 6 1987. Caps: 11. Goals: 0.

Studious captain of South Africa's triple league champions whose club turned down a 700,000-euro offer from Greek champions Panathinaikos to keep him in South Africa. His mother died during last year's Confederation Cup but he insisted on going on with the tournament.

Tsepo Masilela (Maccabi Haifa). Defender. Born May 5 1985. Caps: 29. Goals: 0.

Firs