Penpix of South Korea squad

1-Lee Woon-jae (Suwon). Goalkeeper. Born: April 26 1973. Caps 130. Goals 0.

Known as 'Spider Hands', Lee broke Spanish hearts in the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals. Excellent shot-stopper and there are few better in penalty shoot-outs. Suspended from the national team for a year after breaking a team curfew during the 2007 Asian Cup.

21-Kim Young-kwang (Ulsan). Goalkeeper. Born: June 28 1983. Caps 14. Goals 0.

Starting goalkeeper for the Olympic side that made it through the group stage in 2004. Hit with a six-game ban in 2007 after throwing a bottle back into the crowd during a playoff. Went 977 minutes without conceding a goal in 2004.

18-Jung Sung-ryong (Seongnam). Goalkeeper. Born: Jan. 4 1985. Caps 15. Goals 0.

Struggled for playing time thanks to the longevity of Lee Woon-jae but was thrust into the starting slot after Lee's one-year ban and is seen as his successor in the long term.

12-Lee Young-pyo (Al Hilal). Defender. Born: April 23 1977. Caps 112. Goals 5

Explosive left-sided defender who earned rave reviews during the 2002 World Cup and was snapped up by Guus Hiddink when he left Korea to manage PSV Eindhoven. Also played for Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund before joining Al Hilal in 2009.

3-Kim Hyung-il (Pohang). Defender. Born: April 27 1984. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Rising talent who has suffered because of his inexperience and inability to read the game. Hard-working, physical centre-back who gives the team height at the back. Earned first cap against Oman last year.

2-Oh Beom-seok (Ulsan). Defender. Born: July 29 1984. Caps 37. Goals 2.

With the nickname "King of Fouls", Oh is noted for his physical attributes rather than his technique. Enjoyed a year in Russia with Krylya Sovetov but returned to Korea in 2009 after a pay dispute. Oh's father is on the Korea Football Association's technical committee and his sister was a Miss Korea runner-up.

15-Kim Dong-jin (Ulsan). Defender. Born: Jan. 29 1982. Caps 61. Goals 2.

Strong, left-sided defender. Released by Zenit St Petersburg in 2009 due to several fainting episodes and his career looked to be over after he collapsed at national training camp. Was diagnosed with circulation problems in his brain but has recovered and been given full medical clearance.

4-Cho Yong-hyung (Jeju). Defender. Born: Nov. 3 1983. Caps 31. Goals 0.

Elegant Jeju United sweeper who has helped to transform one of the leakiest K-League defences into one of the best. Comfortable in possession but on the slight side for a defender. Can struggle against physical strikers but is a favourite of coach Huh Jung-Moo.

23-Kang Min-soo (Suwon). Defender. Born: Feb. 14 1986. Caps 31. Goals 0.

Not a fans' favourite and unkindly dubbed the "automatic door" after poor performances at club and international level. Was sent off against Japan in 2007 Asian Cup but coach Huh still rates him and he has a chance of starting in South Africa.

14-Lee Jung-soo (Kashima). Defender. Born: Jan. 8 1980. Caps 24. Goals 2.

Pacy centre-back with a