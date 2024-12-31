‘People mention my goal in this game more than any other. I feel the love from both Arsenal and Spurs fans, which is rare, so there wasn’t any needle for me’: Former Gunners and Tottenham midfielder discusses playing for both clubs

Arsenal and Tottenham are sworn enemies, as the few players to have crossed the divide will testify.

But while Sol Campbell is still referred to as 'Judas' at Tottenham for his decision to leave Spurs for Arsenal in 2001, one player who doesn't have it quite as bad is David Bentley - even after he scored a wonder volley against Arsenal from all of 40 yards for their bitter rivals.

Having come through the Arsenal academy, Bentley went on to make nine appearances for the first team, though just one of those came in the Premier League. With opportunities limited, he went on loan to both Norwich and Blackburn, before making a permanent switch to the latter side in 2006.

Arsenal stung by 40-yard belter from Tottenham's Bentley

Bentley celebrates his stunner against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a few successful seasons at Ewood Park, Bentley made clear his desire to leave. A return to north London was on the cards - but to Spurs, rather than his boyhood side Arsenal. Signed in a deal worth £17m in the summer of 2008, it took until October 29, 2008, before he scored his first goal for Tottenham.

But it came against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, from more than 40 yards out as the opening goal in a frenetic 4-4 draw.

Bentley came through the Arsenal academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think people mention my goal in this game more than any other – especially Spurs fans," Bentley tells FourFourTwo. "It was my first North London Derby in Tottenham colours and one that held special significance for me, having spent time on either side of the fence.

"To score like that – a nice flick up and then a 40-yard volley – was really amazing. I love both clubs to this day. Obviously I came through the ranks at Arsenal and will always be grateful for the opportunities I got there, but Spurs invested a lot in me."

Despite having the potential to cause such great controversy, Bentley highlights that he is still received well at both Arsenal and Tottenham.

"I feel the love from both sets of supporters, which is rare, so there wasn’t any needle for me," he adds. "I just wanted to do well.”