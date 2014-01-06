Pep buoyed by Robben, Schweinsteiger progress

Schweinsteiger has not featured for the German champions since limping out of November's UEFA Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen.

The midfielder had been tipped to be fit for a return to action when Bayern resume their league campaign on January 24 and Guardiola stated on Monday that he is nearing full fitness.

"His condition is much, much better, he can run without problems," Guardiola said.

Arjen Robben, who also missed the latter stages of the first half of Bayern's season with injury, is also approaching a return, with Guardiola eager for him to play a role after the winter break.

"I'm in love with Arjen," he added. "I hope he comes back as soon as possible and keeps his good form.

"I hope that Bastian and Arjen can train with the team before the returning rounds start."

Bayern agreed a pre-contract agreement with Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday, which will see the Poland international move to the Allianz Arena when his contract expires at the end of June.

Guardiola, who opted not to discuss Lewandowski's pending arrival with the media, dismissed speculation that forward Mario Mandzukic would leave the club as a result of the signing.

"He's a super, super professional. He stays here," he said.