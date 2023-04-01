Pep Guardiola denies 'disrespectful' celebrations in Manchester City's win over Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has scoffed at claims he showed a "lack of respect" with his peculiar celebrations during Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s 4-1 win over Liverpool (opens in new tab) at the Etihad Stadium.

After Julian Alvarez drew City level, Guardiola appeared to celebrate right in the face of Reds' substitute Kostas Tsimikas as he warming up.

Later on, following Jack Grealish's goal to make it 4-1, the City boss shook hands with another Liverpool substitute mid-celebration – this time, Arthur.

But Guardiola didn't see anything wrong with the way he reacted to either of the goals.

When quizzed on his antics after the match, the 52-year-old said (opens in new tab):

"I was happy and I said [to Tsimikas] how nice our goal was.

Asked if he felt his celebrations might be seen as disrespectful, Guardiola replied in his typically sarcastic manner.

"No come on," he said. "I’m so sorry. Ask him if I lack respect; ask Tsimikas. I [celebrated] the goal the way I do with my son. I’m so sorry. Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah ok, I’m so sorry!"

City's win was their 100th at home in the Premier League under Guardiola – who became the fastest manager to that milestone in the competition's history (opens in new tab), reaching it in just 28 games.

The result keeps City in the title race: the reigning champions trail Arsenal (opens in new tab) by eight points with a game in hand, after the Gunners beat Leeds (opens in new tab) 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium later on Saturday afternoon.