Pep Guardiola sets new Premier League record as Manchester City thrash Liverpool

Pep Guardiola made more Premier League history as Manchester City (opens in new tab) thrashed Liverpool (opens in new tab) 4-1 on Saturday lunchtime, becoming the fastest manager to 100 home wins.

Guardiola reached the milestone is 128th league game in charge at the Etihad Stadium, breaking the record previously held by Arsene Wenger – who achieved the same feat with Arsenal (opens in new tab) in 139 matches.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on the scoresheet as City came from behind to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

During those 128 matches, City have amassed 360 goals at an average of 2.88 per game – and conceded just 102 at an average of 0.79 per game.

The reigning Premier League champions have failed to win at home just twice in all competitions this term, losing to Brentford and drawing with Everton either side of the World Cup.

Next up for Guardiola and co. is their Champions League quarter-final first leg against his former club Bayern Munich (opens in new tab), where City will be looking to make it 10 straight home victories in league and cup.