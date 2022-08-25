Pep Guardiola says no offers for Man City star but admits: “He likes Barcelona a lot”

Pep Guardiola has hinted that he won’t stand in Bernardo Silva’s way if the midfielder pushes to join Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.

The Portugal international has been linked with a Camp Nou move throughout the summer and started in a 3-3 friendly draw between the clubs on Wednesday night.

After the game, Guardiola admitted that the 28-year-old is interested in a move to Catalonia, but reiterated that he doesn’t want to lose the midfielder.

(Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

“I'm no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo," Guardiola said.

"We want him to stay with us, but I don't want anyone who's not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.

"I don't want him to go, he's a superlative player and a great person and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay.

“That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot."

Silva has been a key player for Guardiola since joining the Etihad club from Monaco in July 2017.

He has scored 49 goals in 254 appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups.

Silva was left on the bench for the opening two games of the league season, but started in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle and provided a goal and an assist.