Pep: Schweinsteiger, Mandzukic out of final

Guardiola's men face Borussia Dortmund in the tournament showpiece on Saturday as they look to secure a fourth trophy this season.

However, Bayern will be without the duo of Schweinteiger and Mandzukic for the clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Vice-captain Schweinsteiger misses out because of a knee injury, while Croatia striker Mandzukic has been omitted from the squad despite finding the net 26 times for Bayern this season.

"Mario Mandzukic has been left out of the squad," Guardiola said. "Bastian Schweinsteiger is injured. He is in pain and can't play."

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola is relishing the cup final and is hopeful of capping an impressive first season on a high.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved so far this season," Guardiola added.

"This is new territory for me. I'm thrilled to be here. The atmosphere will be amazing.

"We're ready and we will put in the best performance possible."