Pepe signs Real contract extension

Real Madrid defender Pepe has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2017.

The Portugal international's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu had been due to expire at the end of the season.

Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea had previously been linked with Pepe.

However, he has now become the second Real defender to committ his future to the club this week after Sergio Ramos signed a new five-year deal with the club on Monday.

Pepe joined Real from Porto in 2007 and has won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice as well as tasting success in the UEFA Champions League League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The centre-back has been struggling with a thigh injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play in Real's La Liga opener against Sporting Gijon on Sunday.