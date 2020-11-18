Percy Tau is hoping for his chance in the Premier League

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau is eagerly waiting for his opportunity to play in the Premier League with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 26-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Anderlecht from Premier League side Brighton extending his stay in Belgium for a third consecutive season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star previously enjoyed spells with Royale Union Saint-Gillioise and Club Brugge over the past two years in Belgium and went on to win the Proximus Player of the Season with Royal Union before his Jupiler Pro League title success in the 2019/20 season with Brugge.

However, Tau wants is hoping to return to his parent club in the hopes of plying his trade in the Premier League.

'I would be very proud if I was to play in the Premier League. People from my country are always looking out for players who compete in the big divisions across the world,' Tau told Brighton's official website

'We give hope to the next generation of players in South Africa. It helps them to have something to aim towards. I would be very proud if I could be one of those players.

'I am just grateful that Brighton were able to sign me from South Africa. I will always be proud of that moment and cherish them for giving me the opportunity to come to Europe.

'I can only speak from the outside, but the team have been playing well and have some interesting players in the side. They're the first result and matches I look for.'

There have been 13 players who have represented South Africa in the Premier League to date and Tau recalls watching the likes of Steven Pienaar, Benni McCarthy and Aaron Mokoena play for Everton and Blackburn, respectively.

'I have so many names I remember watching. We had Steven Pienaar playing for Everton, Benni McCarthy and Aaron Mokoena as well,' he added.

'Those are probably the names I reflect most on because of their involvement with the South African national team.

'I also enjoyed the likes of Robinho at Manchester City and Luis Suarez at Liverpool. It's such a great league and I grew up loving it.'